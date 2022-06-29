CIBC Cuts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$84.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE CGO traded down C$1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$67.00 and a 12-month high of C$98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$74.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$748.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 9.6899992 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

