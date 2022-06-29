Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

NYSE:CI opened at $266.21 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day moving average of $243.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

