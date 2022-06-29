Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,119. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

