Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.
NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,119. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
