Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.21 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

