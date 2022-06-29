Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

The company has a market cap of $496.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

