Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.21

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 343064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

