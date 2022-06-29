CLSA Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Underperform

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of TNABY opened at $7.20 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
