Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Downgraded by CIBC to Hold

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.83.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$87.95. 60,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,186. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$86.95 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.53.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5736482 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Insiders have sold a total of 35,552 shares of company stock worth $3,721,200 in the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

