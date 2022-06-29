CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 4.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter.

CLGN opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 1,138.94%. On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

