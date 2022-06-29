Comparing BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH) and Its Rivals

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioForce Nanosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 -$500,000.00 -269.30 BioForce Nanosciences Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -29.16

BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% BioForce Nanosciences Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BioForce Nanosciences Competitors 148 962 1634 50 2.57

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 42.76%. Given BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioForce Nanosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences rivals beat BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioForce Nanosciences (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

