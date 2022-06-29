Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,039. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

