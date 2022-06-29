Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,927 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.