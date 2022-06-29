Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.50. 53,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The company has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

