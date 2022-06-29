Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $364.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

