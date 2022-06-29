Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,802 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 4.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

