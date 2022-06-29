Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $201.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

