Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Shares of FIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

