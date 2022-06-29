Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ciena by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 804.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,149 shares of company stock worth $1,721,225. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

