Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.82 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.