Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.41 and a 200 day moving average of $586.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

