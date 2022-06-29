Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.