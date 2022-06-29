Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

