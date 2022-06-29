Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,764.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $6,764.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.95 or 0.99894454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00227934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00230948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00076573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,334,174 coins and its circulating supply is 12,430,614 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.