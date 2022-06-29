Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Concentrix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Concentrix by 996.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 38.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

