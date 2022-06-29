Concord Wealth Partners Buys 272 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

