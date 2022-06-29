Concord Wealth Partners Buys 313 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $128.19 and a one year high of $203.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

