Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

SLYV stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

