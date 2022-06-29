Concord Wealth Partners Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 448.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 69,021 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

