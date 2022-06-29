Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.