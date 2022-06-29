Concord Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

