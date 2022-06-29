Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 176,045 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6,134.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,045 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $99,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.54. 12,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,106. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 430.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

