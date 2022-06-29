Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 4,006 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $103,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.81. 8,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

