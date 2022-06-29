Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $121.82 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 165,422 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $121,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

FCX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 422,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,313,160. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

