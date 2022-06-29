Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $32.84 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,869 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Trimble worth $32,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Trimble by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. 9,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,001. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

