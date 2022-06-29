Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $82.73 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.54. 22,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

