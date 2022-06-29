Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $167,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR traded down $9.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.21 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.