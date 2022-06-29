Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $112,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.