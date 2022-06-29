Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,605 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Zoetis worth $128,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.75. 32,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,056. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.