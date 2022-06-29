Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 7,726 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.87% of Pool worth $147,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pool by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.00.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

