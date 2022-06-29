ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

