Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.31.

Shares of STZ opened at $245.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,364.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

