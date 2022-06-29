Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Capitalization of $613,718.34 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $613,718.34 and $2.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

