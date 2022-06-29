ContentBox (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $165,432.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $529,259.23 and $165,432.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012211 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

