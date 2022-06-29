Contrasting Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Global Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Global Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -66.31% -43.03% -29.80% Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Acquisitions has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integrated Ventures and Global Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Global Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 4.39 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Global Acquisitions beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About Global Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

