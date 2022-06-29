Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

