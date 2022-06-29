Convex Finance Price Down 14.7% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $232.99 million and $7.19 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00017880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.46 or 0.02437645 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00182921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00080652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,940,913 coins and its circulating supply is 64,630,444 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

