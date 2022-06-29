Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.91. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 643,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.18.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

