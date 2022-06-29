CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Trading Down 0.2%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 64,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.00.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 26.20%.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

