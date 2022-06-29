Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $1,010,234. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

