Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Up 3.2%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 99,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,243,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Capital International Investors increased its position in Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 70.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $475,901,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coupang by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,694,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,834,000 after buying an additional 5,280,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

